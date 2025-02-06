YANKCOM Partnership Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $175.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $142.43 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

