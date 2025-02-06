Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 816.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 145,281 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

