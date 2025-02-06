Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

