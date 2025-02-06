Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,919 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 795,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,736,000 after buying an additional 61,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 418,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,907,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $161.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

