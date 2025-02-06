Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.25 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

