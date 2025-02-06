Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in TransDigm Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,292.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,291.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,314.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,100.86 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

