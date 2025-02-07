13,083 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Bought by Keystone Financial Group Inc.

Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

