1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) vs. Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Financial Comparison

Volatility and Risk

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mastech Digital and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital -1.16% 6.59% 5.11% 1847 -49.35% N/A -136.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of 1847 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $201.10 million 0.78 -$7.14 million ($0.19) -70.16 1847 $69.42 million 0.06 -$30.00 million N/A N/A

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats 1847 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. In addition, the company provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. Further, it offers digital transformation services, including digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. The company provides its services across various industry verticals, such as financial services, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

