1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.77.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $307.70 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

