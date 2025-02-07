330 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,930,000 after purchasing an additional 650,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,581,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,635,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,472,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 710,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $371.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $375.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

