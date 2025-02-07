41,700 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontdoor news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $291,552.20. This represents a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,447.74. This represents a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Stock Down 2.1 %

FTDR opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.