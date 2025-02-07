4,187 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Bought by YANKCOM Partnership

YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 52,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 80,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

