44,458 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group Inc.

Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Keystone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 580.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

