5th Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 15.1% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $29,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,711,000. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

