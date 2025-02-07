60,436 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

