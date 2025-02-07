68,659 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $67.90 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

