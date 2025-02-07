7,878 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group Inc.

Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.