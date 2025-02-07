8,229 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $858,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average is $140.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

