916 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

