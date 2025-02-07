A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.29 and last traded at $65.16, with a volume of 60637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

