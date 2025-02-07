Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 154,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 186,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.