abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.08 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.82). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.79), with a volume of 206,877 shares traded.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.90. The firm has a market cap of £347.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.51 and a beta of 0.70.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 6.78 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Ian Cadby acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £17,840 ($22,186.30). Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.

