abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.08 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.82). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.79), with a volume of 206,877 shares traded.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.90. The firm has a market cap of £347.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.51 and a beta of 0.70.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 6.78 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asian Income Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.