abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 4697939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 849,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Amara Financial LLC. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 50,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

