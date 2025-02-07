Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

