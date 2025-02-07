Adero Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 985 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $2,635,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DECK opened at $172.22 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $131.39 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

