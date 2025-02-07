Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 15.77%.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVIFY remained flat at $9.35 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.33. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.59.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

