Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 15.77%.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVIFY remained flat at $9.35 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.33. Advanced Info Service Public has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.59.
About Advanced Info Service Public
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Info Service Public
- What is a Special Dividend?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.