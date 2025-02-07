Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 141,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

