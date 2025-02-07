Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

