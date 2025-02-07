Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

