Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

AMD opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.39. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

