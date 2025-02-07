AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Sells $150,950.00 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $150,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE:ASIX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $807.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 83.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 63,489 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

