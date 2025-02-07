AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. AGC had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. AGC updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.480-2.480 EPS.
AGC Stock Performance
Shares of ASGLY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 5,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.59. AGC has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $7.67.
About AGC
