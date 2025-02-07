Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.700-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.750-2.850 EPS.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.94.

Shares of APD traded down $19.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 31.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

