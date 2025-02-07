AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Financial Comparison

AIX (NASDAQ:AIFU – Get Free Report) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

AIX has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of AIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of AIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIX N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty 10.31% 47.90% 6.36%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares AIX and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AIX and Ryan Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ryan Specialty 1 5 6 0 2.42

Ryan Specialty has a consensus target price of $74.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Ryan Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than AIX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIX and Ryan Specialty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIX $450.48 million 0.05 $39.50 million $0.73 0.55 Ryan Specialty $2.08 billion 8.65 $61.04 million $0.77 89.12

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than AIX. AIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats AIX on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIX

AIX, Inc. engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

