AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Increases Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.
AllianceBernstein has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 106.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.7%.
Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.42. 1,281,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,259. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
