Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel Sells 36,256 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECGet Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 36,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $414,043.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 735,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,545.08. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 13th, David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $624,210.93.
  • On Friday, January 10th, David Sponsel sold 238 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.42 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphatec by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,138,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 287,350 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,928,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,212,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 165,954 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,202,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 210,519 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 3.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,061,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

