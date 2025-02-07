Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $9.68 on Friday, reaching $229.15. 77,334,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,897,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock worth $625,666,424. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.