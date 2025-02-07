Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.02.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $238.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,026,212 shares of company stock valued at $625,666,424 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.