Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

AMZN stock traded down $9.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.10. 57,658,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,049,516. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,026,212 shares of company stock valued at $625,666,424. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

