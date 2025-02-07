Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 17,600 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $11,271,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $4,949,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $4,832,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 368,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 74,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $124,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at $355,668.06. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at $721,642.80. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

