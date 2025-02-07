Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,489,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $722.07 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $717.27 and a 200-day moving average of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

