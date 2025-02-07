Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $10.65 Million Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,508 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up 4.0% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $27.27 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

