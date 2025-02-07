Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $165,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 268.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,326,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $54.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

