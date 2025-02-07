Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $181,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $163,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

