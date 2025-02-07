Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $92,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 281,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,161,000 after buying an additional 27,451 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 168,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,932,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $162.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $163.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.54.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

