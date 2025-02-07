Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 44,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

INTC stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.