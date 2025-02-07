Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $583.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $584.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.