American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Has $4.51 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,769,000 after acquiring an additional 959,776 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 813,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 452,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3816 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

