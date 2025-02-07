American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.0 million-$63.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.2 million.

American Superconductor Stock Up 0.2 %

AMSC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. 1,383,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.88 and a beta of 2.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Superconductor from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

