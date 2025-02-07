Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

ADI opened at $207.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.